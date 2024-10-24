News & Insights

Sunshine Metals Plans AGM Amid Project Developments

October 24, 2024

Sunshine Gold Ltd (AU:SHN) has released an update.

Sunshine Metals Ltd is gearing up for its Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2024, where shareholders are encouraged to participate by proxy. The company is making strides in its Ravenswood Consolidated Project, boasting significant mineral resources and numerous drill-ready targets for metals like zinc, copper, and gold. Additionally, Sunshine Metals is planning to divest its Investigator and Hodgkinson projects, which are attracting interest from various parties.

