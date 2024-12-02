Sunshine Metals Begins Exploration at Promising Queensland Sites

Sunshine Gold Ltd (AU:SHN) has released an update.

Sunshine Metals Ltd has initiated geophysical surveys at its Coronation and Coronation South prospects in North Queensland, aiming to refine gold-copper drill targets for 2025. These sites, located near the historic Highway Reward Mine, have shown promising signs of copper mineralization and potential massive sulphide zones. The integration of induced polarisation surveys with soil geochemical data is expected to enhance the quality of future exploration efforts.

