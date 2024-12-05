News & Insights

Sunshine Metals Acquires Major Stake in Dart Mining

December 05, 2024 — 05:39 pm EST

Dart Mining NL (AU:DTM) has released an update.

Sunshine Metals Limited has taken a significant stake in Dart Mining NL, acquiring 83,333,333 ordinary fully paid shares, which grants them a 13.93% voting power in the company. This move signals a potential strategic influence over Dart Mining, capturing the attention of investors keen on stock performance and market dynamics. With no cash consideration involved, the acquisition was a result of proceeds from a project sale.

