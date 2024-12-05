Sunshine Gold Sells Triumph Project, Focuses on Ravenswood

Sunshine Gold Ltd (AU:SHN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Sunshine Gold Ltd has completed the sale of its Triumph Gold Project to Dart Mining NL, receiving $950,000 in cash and becoming a 13.93% shareholder in Dart. This strategic move allows Sunshine to concentrate on its Ravenswood Consolidated Project, with expectations for significant gold and base metal resource developments. The company maintains an interest in Triumph’s progress through its shareholding in Dart, positioning itself for potential future gains.

For further insights into AU:SHN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.