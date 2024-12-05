Sunshine Gold Sells Triumph Project, Focuses on Ravenswood

Sunshine Gold Ltd (AU:SHN) has released an update.
Sunshine Gold Ltd has completed the sale of its Triumph Gold Project to Dart Mining NL, receiving $950,000 in cash and becoming a 13.93% shareholder in Dart. This strategic move allows Sunshine to concentrate on its Ravenswood Consolidated Project, with expectations for significant gold and base metal resource developments. The company maintains an interest in Triumph’s progress through its shareholding in Dart, positioning itself for potential future gains.
