Sunshine Gold Reports Strong Recovery Rates at Liontown

Sunshine Gold Ltd has announced promising preliminary metallurgical test results from its Liontown project, showing gold recoveries up to 99.4% and copper recoveries of 95.2%. These results represent a significant improvement over past performance and set the stage for a resource update in December 2024. Investors are eagerly anticipating the next phase of this project, which could enhance the company’s attractiveness in the mining sector.

