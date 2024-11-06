Sunshine Biopharma reports Q3 revenue $8.4M vs. $5.96M last year

Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2024, was $(1,197,803) compared to a net loss of $(651,482) during the same period of 2023, an increase of 84%.”At Sunshine Biopharma (SBFM), we are relentlessly pursuing profitability,” expressed Dr. Steve Slilaty, CEO. “Our dedicated team is implementing cutting-edge strategies and enhancing our operations to foster sustainable growth. We are unwavering in our commitment to delivering value to our stakeholders, and we firmly believe our hard work will pave the way for success.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SBFM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.