Sunrun price target lowered to $14 from $18 at UBS

UBS lowered the firm’s price target on Sunrun (RUN) to $14 from $18 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. Following the Q3 results, UBS is revising its 2024/25/26E solar capacity deployed forecasts to 849/956/1,004MW from 866/1,024/1,126MW previously and its 2024/25/26E storage capacity deployed forecasts to 1,157/1,579/1,895MWh from 1,100/1,265/1,455MWh to reflect Sunrun’s continued shift towards the storage business, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm still has near-term concerns over potential modification or repeal of the Investment Tax Credit in the Inflation Reduction Act and says the uncertainty will likely remain a headwind for the shares until the incoming administration provides specifics for their budgetary aims.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on RUN:
- Charged: Tesla settles technology theft suit with Rivian
- AbbVie upgraded, Baidu downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- Sunrun downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler
- Sunrun call volume above normal and directionally bullish
- Sunrun price target lowered to $27 from $35 at Morgan Stanley
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.