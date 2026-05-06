Sunrun Inc. Q1 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Sunrun Inc. (RUN) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $167.64 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $50.01 million, or $0.20 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 43.2% to $722.23 million from $504.27 million last year.

Sunrun Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $167.64 Mln. vs. $50.01 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.62 vs. $0.20 last year. -Revenue: $722.23 Mln vs. $504.27 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.