Sunrise initiated with a Neutral at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Akhil Dattani initiated coverage of Sunrise (SNRE) with a Neutral rating and CHF 49 price target The firm says Switzerland screens as “highly competitive,” which risks challenging management aspirations of a low-single-digit EBITDA growth outlook. As a cable operator, in an increasingly fiberized market, there is the risk Sunrise will either lose pricing power, or be forced to pivot over to a fiber wholesale model, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on SNRE:
- Sunrise initiated with a Buy at Deutsche Bank
- Sunrise initiated with a Buy at UBS
- Sunrise initiated with an Underweight at Barclays
- Sunrise initiated with a Neutral at New Street
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.