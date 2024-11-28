Sunrise initiated with a Neutral at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Akhil Dattani initiated coverage of Sunrise (SNRE) with a Neutral rating and CHF 49 price target The firm says Switzerland screens as “highly competitive,” which risks challenging management aspirations of a low-single-digit EBITDA growth outlook. As a cable operator, in an increasingly fiberized market, there is the risk Sunrise will either lose pricing power, or be forced to pivot over to a fiber wholesale model, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

