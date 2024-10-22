Sunrise Energy Metals Advances with CEO Incentives

Sunrise Energy Metals Limited (AU:SRL) has released an update.

Sunrise Energy Metals Limited has announced a change in the interest of its CEO, Sam Riggall, due to the issuance of unquoted performance rights following shareholder approval. The company is advancing its Sunrise Battery Materials Complex, boasting one of the largest cobalt-rich nickel laterite deposits and high-grade scandium resources globally. These developments highlight Sunrise’s strategic positioning in the battery materials sector.

