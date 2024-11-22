News & Insights

Stocks

Sunright Limited Revamps Board and Committees

November 22, 2024 — 05:13 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sunright Limited (SG:S71) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Sunright Limited has announced key changes in its board of directors and committees following its recent annual meeting. Notably, Dr. Babak Alizadeh Taheri joins as an independent director, while Ms. Sandy Foo Fei Ying steps up as Chairman of the Remuneration Committee. These changes are aimed at strengthening the company’s leadership and governance.

For further insights into SG:S71 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.