Sunoco (SUN) Proceeds With Strategic Portfolio Optimization

Sunoco LP SUN announced significant developments in its strategic portfolio management with the completion of key acquisitions and divestitures. The transactions are part of Sunoco's broader strategy to enhance its business model and deliver increased value to its unitholders.

Sunoco completed a major acquisition, purchasing several bulk liquid fuel terminals from Zenith Energy for €170 million. The acquisition includes strategically located terminals in Amsterdam, at the heart of the Port of Amsterdam, and the Bantry Bay terminal in Ireland.

The Amsterdam terminal’s pivotal location is expected to boost supply-chain efficiencies, particularly benefiting Sunoco’s operations along the U.S. East Coast. Meanwhile, the Bantry Bay terminal in Ireland is set to contribute to the stability of the nation’s oil reserves, ensuring continued energy security and supporting local economic stability.

This strategic expansion into Europe represents a significant step for Sunoco, positioning the company to harness stable midstream income and enhance its operational reach and efficiency.

Simultaneously, Sunoco divested 204 of its convenience stores located in West Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma. These properties were sold to 7-Eleven, Inc. for approximately $1 billion. This recently finalized sale is part of Sunoco’s ongoing efforts to optimize its asset portfolio and refocus on its core business strengths.

In addition to the sale, Sunoco has revised its take-or-pay fuel supply agreement with 7-Eleven. This revised agreement is anticipated to be beneficial, contributing positively to Sunoco’s fuel gross profit, thus reinforcing the financial and strategic rationale behind the divestiture.

Despite these significant structural changes, Sunoco has maintained its financial outlook for 2024. The company projects 2024 adjusted EBITDA between $975 million and $1 billion.

Furthermore, Sunoco is in the process of acquiring NuStar Energy NS, a transaction that is expected to further enhance the company's market position. This deal is anticipated to close in the second quarter of 2024, adding to Sunoco’s capabilities and service offerings.

