Sunoco LP (SUN) Stock Moves -2.56%: What You Should Know

Sunoco LP (SUN) closed at $51.45 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.56% move from the prior day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.25%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.31%.

Coming into today, shares of the master limited partnership had lost 5.98% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 4.53%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.05%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Sunoco LP in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.71, signifying a 55.58% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $5.49 billion, reflecting a 11.15% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.48 per share and a revenue of $21.75 billion, representing changes of +8% and -4.16%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunoco LP. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.81% lower. Right now, Sunoco LP possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Sunoco LP is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.15. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 20.15.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, finds itself in the top 26% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sunoco LP (SUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.