Sunoco LP Profit Drops In Q1, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Sunoco LP (SUN) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $207 million, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $230 million, or $2.26 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.18 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.8% to $5.179 billion from $5.499 billion last year.

