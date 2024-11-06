Sunoco LP Posts Q3 Loss Per Unit, Revenue Declines

(RTTNews) - Sunoco LP (SUN), energy infrastructure and fuel distribution master limited partnership, Wednesday reported net income of $2 million for the third quarter, lower than $272 million in the same period a year ago.

The company posted loss per unit of $0.26 compared with earnings of $2.95 last year. On average, 7 analysts were expecting earnings of $1.36 per unit.

Revenue for the quarter declined to $5.751 billion from $6.320 billion in the previous year.

