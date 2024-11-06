News & Insights

Markets
SUN

Sunoco LP Posts Q3 Loss Per Unit, Revenue Declines

November 06, 2024 — 07:37 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Sunoco LP (SUN), energy infrastructure and fuel distribution master limited partnership, Wednesday reported net income of $2 million for the third quarter, lower than $272 million in the same period a year ago.

The company posted loss per unit of $0.26 compared with earnings of $2.95 last year. On average, 7 analysts were expecting earnings of $1.36 per unit.

Revenue for the quarter declined to $5.751 billion from $6.320 billion in the previous year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SUN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.