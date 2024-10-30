News & Insights

Sundy Service Group’s New Share Subscription and Termination

October 30, 2024 — 09:41 am EDT

Sundy Service Group Co. Ltd (HK:9608) has released an update.

Sundy Service Group Co. Ltd has entered into a new subscription agreement to issue 768 million new shares, representing 20% of its existing capital, at a price of HK$0.0833 per share, aiming to raise HK$64 million. However, the completion of this deal is contingent upon certain conditions being met. The company also announced the termination of previous subscription agreements after further negotiations.

