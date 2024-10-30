Sundy Service Group’s New Share Subscription and Termination

Sundy Service Group Co. Ltd (HK:9608) has released an update.

Sundy Service Group Co. Ltd has entered into a new subscription agreement to issue 768 million new shares, representing 20% of its existing capital, at a price of HK$0.0833 per share, aiming to raise HK$64 million. However, the completion of this deal is contingent upon certain conditions being met. The company also announced the termination of previous subscription agreements after further negotiations.

For further insights into HK:9608 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.