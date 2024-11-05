Suncorp Group Unveils Ambitious Strategy for Growth

Suncorp Group Limited (AU:SUN) has released an update.
Suncorp Group Limited has outlined its strategy for 2025-2027, focusing on enhancing customer experiences and achieving robust risk-adjusted returns through digital transformation and operational excellence. Following the divestment of Suncorp Bank and its New Zealand life insurance business, Suncorp is poised to solidify its position as a leading Trans-Tasman insurer. The company also plans to return proceeds from these sales to shareholders, pending necessary approvals.
