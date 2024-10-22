News & Insights

Suncorp Group Revamps Constitution After AGM

October 22, 2024 — 01:39 am EDT

Suncorp Group Limited (AU:SUN) has released an update.

Suncorp Group Limited has announced an amendment to its company constitution following the 2024 Annual General Meeting. This change, approved by a special resolution of shareholders, reflects compliance with ASX regulations. Such updates are crucial for investors and stakeholders interested in the company’s governance and regulatory adherence.

