Suncorp Group Revamps Constitution After AGM

Suncorp Group Limited (AU:SUN) has released an update.

Suncorp Group Limited has announced an amendment to its company constitution following the 2024 Annual General Meeting. This change, approved by a special resolution of shareholders, reflects compliance with ASX regulations. Such updates are crucial for investors and stakeholders interested in the company’s governance and regulatory adherence.

For further insights into AU:SUN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.