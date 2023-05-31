Suncor (SU) Updates on TotalEnergies' Canada Operation Deal

Suncor Energy SU made an important announcement regarding its deal to acquire TotalEnergies’ TTE Canadian operations. The company expressed its intention to assess the deal in light of certain new circumstances. This news came soon after ConocoPhillips exercised its right of first refusal in connection with TTE's stake in an oil sand field.

Assessing the Deal

SU, a leading Canadian energy company, had initially agreed to purchase TotalEnergies' oil sands assets in Canada for a significant 5.5 billion Canadian dollars, equivalent to $4.03 billion in cash and additional payments under specific conditions.

The deal was set to include the acquisition of TTE’s EP Canada Ltd., which holds a substantial working interest in the Fort Hills oil sands mining project and a stake in the Surmont in situ asset.

However, ConocoPhillips, another major player in the energy industry, exercised its right of first refusal. This allowed it to match the terms of the deal and acquire the outstanding interest in Surmont for $3 billion, along with contingent payments of up to $325 million.

This development created new considerations for Suncor, as its agreement with TotalEnergies was contingent upon ConocoPhillips waiving its rights on the 50% working interest in Surmont — a producing oil sands field in Alberta.

The exercise of its right of first refusal allowed ConocoPhillips to acquire this interest, potentially impacting the original deal between Suncor and TotalEnergies.

Implications and Potential Termination

Given the new circumstances surrounding the deal, both SU and TTE now have the right to terminate the agreement for Canadian operations. The termination or modification of the contract will have significant consequences for the companies, potentially altering their strategic plans and future operations in Canada. It will also impact the country’s energy landscape, particularly the oil sands sector.

Future Outlook and Market Response

The news of Suncor’s reassessment of the deal (and its potential termination) has attracted considerable attention from industry experts and investors alike. The energy sector closely monitors developments of this nature as these can have a profound impact on market dynamics and investors’ sentiment.

Market reactions regarding stock performance and investors’ sentiment will provide valuable insights into the outcomes of this potential deal termination.

Conclusion

The end of the contract could have far-reaching consequences for all parties involved, including Suncor, TotalEnergies and the broader Canadian energy landscape.

As the situation continues to unfold, industry experts and investors will closely monitor developments and evaluate market response. The outcome of this potential deal termination is expected to shape the strategic plans and future operations of the companies involved. It will also hopefully lead to new opportunities or adjustments in the Canadian energy sector.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Suncor is an integrated energy company that operates through Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, and Refining and Marketing segments. It explores, develops and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil and related products.

TotalEnergies is a France-based global integrated oil and gas company, with operations in 130 countries across five continents. Founded in 1924, the company operates through four segments — Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power, Exploration & Production, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Both Suncor and TotalEnergies currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A couple of better-ranked stocks for investors interested in the energy sector are Evolution Petroleum EPM and Murphy USA MUSA, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Evolution Petroleum: EPM is worth $265.82 million. EPM currently pays a dividend of 48 cents per share, or 6.01% on an annual basis.

The company currently has a forward P/E ratio of 7.23. In comparison, its industry has an average forward P/E of 18.10, which means EPM is trading at a discount to the group.

Murphy USA: MUSA is valued at $6.13 billion. In the past year, its shares have risen 11.3%.

MUSA currently pays a dividend of $1.52 per share, or 0.54% on an annual basis. MUSA's payout ratio currently sits at 6% of earnings.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.