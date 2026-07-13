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Suncor Energy Is Up 30% This Year. Is It Still Worth Buying?

July 13, 2026 — 09:50 am EDT

Written by Catie Hogan for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

  • The Canadian energy company reported record upstream production.

  • Suncor achieved 875,000 barrels per day in the first quarter of 2026.

  • The stock yields nearly 3%, and management is executing a turnaround.

  • 10 stocks we like better than Suncor Energy ›

Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU) has benefited from favorable economic conditions this year, but it's the Canadian company's standout operational improvements that have helped its stock shoot up 30% in 2026.

Suncor's CEO, Rich Kruger, has taken a disciplined approach to get the energy producer's financials and margins in shape. This has resulted in more cash returned to shareholders and the company hitting its three-year Investor Day targets an entire year early.

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If oil prices continue to fall, Suncor's integrated business can help offset a portion of the volatility. Ultimately, it is better positioned than some other competitors if a real oil downturn happens.

It's easy to think that an energy company the size of Suncor gaining 30% in less than a calendar year means most of the run is already over. However, there's still plenty of potential, particularly for income investors.

Oil rigs at dusk.

Image source: Getty Images.

The stock currently offers a $0.43 quarterly dividend, yielding nearly 3%. Even with the 30% rise in price this year, Suncor's forward price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) is still around 9, below the sector's average of around 13. The analysts' average price target for Suncor is $63 per share, which the stock was still below at the time of this writing.

A solid yield and fair price, combined with operational efficiency and improved leadership, are why I'm bullish on Suncor Energy for the long term, no matter which direction oil prices go.

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Catie Hogan has positions in Suncor Energy. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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