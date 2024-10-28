News & Insights

SunCar Technology Group: Driving Growth in China’s Auto Market

October 28, 2024 — 08:58 am EDT

SunCar Technology Group (SDA) has released an update.

SunCar Technology Group, a leading digital platform for B2B auto services and eInsurance in China, reported robust financial growth with a 28% revenue increase in the last twelve months ending June 2024. With strong ties to major corporations like Tesla and Bank of China, SunCar leverages cutting-edge technology to streamline automotive services, engaging over 1,400 enterprise clients. The company’s innovative asset-light model and extensive network underscore its potential in China’s vast and expanding auto market.

