SunCar Technology and Wuhan JIDU partner for auto insurance technology platform

SunCar Technology (SDA) has entered into a strategic partnership with Wuhan JIDU Automobile to provide its insurance technology platform to auto buyers and customers across China. Wuhan JIDU is a joint venture between Baidu and Geely. JIDU Auto is developing intelligent electric vehicles, focusing on AI-driven autonomous technology. With this collaboration, Wuhan JIDU will leverage SunCar’s cloud-based intelligent insurance platform to deliver digital insurance services.
