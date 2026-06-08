Markets
SUNE

SUNation Energy To Merge With Suniva

June 08, 2026 — 07:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - SUNation Energy, Inc. (SUNE) on Monday announced a definitive merger agreement with Sunniva Inc. (SNNVF), under which the combined company will operate under the Suniva name and continue SUNation's Nasdaq listing.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

Upon closing, pre-merger Suniva shareholders are expected to own approximately 98.2% of the combined company.

Pre-merger SUNation shareholders are expected to own about 1.8%, subject to adjustment for SUNation's net cash at closing.

SUNation said its shareholders are expected to own equity with an implied value of approximately $2.26 per share following the merger, representing a premium of about 100% to SUNE's most recent closing price.

The combined company will bring together Suniva's U.S. based solar cell manufacturing operations with SUNation's residential, commercial, storage and energy services businesses.

Suniva currently operates a 1-gigawatt solar cell manufacturing facility in Georgia and is expanding capacity by 4.5 gigawatts in South Carolina.

Following the merger, the combined company is expected to be led by a five-member board designated by Suniva.

In the pre-market trading, SUNation Energy is 46.91% higher at $1.6611 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SUNE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.