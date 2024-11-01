Sunac Services Invests in Wealth Management Products

News & Insights

November 01, 2024 — 10:08 am EDT

Sunac Services Holdings Ltd. (HK:1516) has released an update.

Sunac Services Holdings Ltd. has strategically invested in fixed-income wealth management products through its subsidiary Sunac Zhijia, committing a total of RMB650 million in February 2024. These investments aim to enhance the efficiency and returns of the company’s idle funds from its global offering, reflecting a proactive approach to managing its financial resources. This move is part of Sunac’s broader strategy to optimize asset utilization while ensuring liquidity and security.

