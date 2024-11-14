News & Insights

Sunac China Proposes Strategic Debt Restructuring Plan

November 14, 2024 — 05:11 am EST

Sunac China Holdings (HK:1918) has released an update.

Sunac China Holdings is initiating an onshore debt restructuring plan, offering bondholders four options including cash repurchase, equity payment, asset-based debt settlement, and long-term debt extensions. This effort comes in response to Sunac Real Estate’s current operational status and aims to address its financial obligations while managing cash flow effectively. The proposed restructuring plan, still in preliminary stages, reflects Sunac’s strategic approach to stabilizing its financial position.

