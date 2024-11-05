Sunac China Holdings Reports Strong October Sales

Sunac China Holdings (HK:1918) has released an update.

Sunac China Holdings reported achieving a substantial contracted sales value of approximately RMB7.33 billion in October 2024, with a total contracted sales area of 187 thousand square meters. By the end of October, the company had reached a cumulative contracted sales value of RMB43.78 billion for the year, showcasing strong performance in the real estate market.

