Sun Silver Reports Resource Growth and Strategic Advances

Sun Silver Limited has reported a 45% increase in its Maverick Springs Resource, now totaling 423 million ounces of silver equivalent, while also completing a successful capital raise of A$13 million. The inaugural drilling campaign has shown promising results with high-grade mineralization, and the company has been selected for the final stage of a US energy project allocation program, potentially securing a US$60 million tax credit.

