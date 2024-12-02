Sun Silver Reports High-Grade Silver and Antimony Finds

Sun Silver Ltd. (AU:SS1) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Sun Silver Ltd. has reported impressive results from its Maverick Springs Silver-Gold Project in Nevada, where drilling revealed high-grade silver and antimony deposits. The standout hole MR24-205 showed grades of 1,249g/t silver equivalent and over 10,000 ppm antimony, underscoring the project’s potential as a strategic asset for domestic antimony supply. Additional assay results are pending, which could further enhance the project’s value.

For further insights into AU:SS1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.