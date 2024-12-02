Sun Silver Reports High-Grade Silver and Antimony Finds

Sun Silver Ltd. (AU:SS1) has released an update.
Sun Silver Ltd. has reported impressive results from its Maverick Springs Silver-Gold Project in Nevada, where drilling revealed high-grade silver and antimony deposits. The standout hole MR24-205 showed grades of 1,249g/t silver equivalent and over 10,000 ppm antimony, underscoring the project’s potential as a strategic asset for domestic antimony supply. Additional assay results are pending, which could further enhance the project’s value.
