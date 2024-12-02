News & Insights

Stocks

Sun Silver Reports High-Grade Silver and Antimony Finds

December 02, 2024 — 05:30 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sun Silver Ltd. (AU:SS1) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Sun Silver Ltd. has reported impressive results from its Maverick Springs Silver-Gold Project in Nevada, where drilling revealed high-grade silver and antimony deposits. The standout hole MR24-205 showed grades of 1,249g/t silver equivalent and over 10,000 ppm antimony, underscoring the project’s potential as a strategic asset for domestic antimony supply. Additional assay results are pending, which could further enhance the project’s value.

For further insights into AU:SS1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.