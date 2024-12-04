Sun Life (SLF) Up 6.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Sun Life (SLF). Shares have added about 6.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Sun Life due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Sun Life Financial Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Improve Y/Y



Sun Life Financial Inc. delivered a third-quarter 2024 underlying net income of $1.29 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.2%. Moreover, the bottom line increased 8.4% year over year. The underlying net income was reported at $744.73 million (C$1,016 million), which increased 7.4% year over year.



Wealth sales & asset management gross flows increased 4.8% year over year to $30.72 billion (C$41.91 billion) in the quarter under review. The new business contractual service margin was $280.74 million (C$383 million), up 1.8% year over year.

Segment Results

SLF Canada’s underlying net income increased 9.1% year over year to $274.87 million (C$375 million), driven by business growth and higher fee-based income, higher investment contributions.



SLF U.S.’ underlying net income was $161 million, which increased 15% year over year. The rise was driven by strong business growth in Group Benefits and improved group life mortality experience, partially offset by lower Dental results. Higher net investment results also added to the upside, including a partial offset from unfavorable credit experience.



SLF Asset Management reported an underlying net income of $252.15 million (C$344 million), which grew 2.5% year over year. Asset Management witnessed higher fee income from higher average net assets, partially offset by higher expenses. Fee-related earnings increased 6%, driven by higher AUM, reflecting strong capital raising and deployment across the platform, partially offset by higher expenses.



SLF Asia reported an underlying net income of $124.61 million (C$170 million), which grew 0.7% year over year. Asia witnessed higher fee income, primarily driven by higher AUM, improved sales momentum and in-force business growth, and contributions from joint ventures.

Financial Update

Global assets under management were $1.11 trillion (C$1,515 billion), up 14.7% year over year. Sun Life Assurance’s Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test (LICAT) ratio was 147% as of Sept. 30, 2024, which expanded 900 basis points (bps) from Jan. 1, 2023.



The LICAT ratio for Sun Life (including cash and other liquid assets) was 152%, which expanded 500 bps year over year. Sun Life’s return on equity was 23.8% in the third quarter, which expanded 720 bps year over year. The underlying return on equity of 17.9% expanded 20 bps year over year. The leverage ratio of 20.4% improved 140 bps year over year.

Dividend Update

In the reported quarter, the company’s board of directors increased its dividend by 3.7% to 84 cents per share.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review have trended upward during the past month.

VGM Scores

At this time, Sun Life has a subpar Growth Score of D, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. However, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the second quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, Sun Life has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Sun Life is part of the Zacks Insurance - Life Insurance industry. Over the past month, Reinsurance Group (RGA), a stock from the same industry, has gained 6%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended September 2024 more than a month ago.

Reinsurance Group reported revenues of $5.73 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +8.5%. EPS of $6.13 for the same period compares with $5.57 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Reinsurance Group is expected to post earnings of $5.22 per share, indicating a change of +10.4% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +0.6% over the last 30 days.

Reinsurance Group has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of A.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.