Sun Life Financial price target raised to C$79 from C$76 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Alex Scott raised the firm’s price target on Sun Life Financial (SLF) to C$79 from C$76 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The company’s operating earnings were above Street’s expectations on better than expected results in Canada and U.S. core insurance results, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

