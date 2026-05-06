Sun Life Financial Inc. Bottom Line Drops In Q1

(RTTNews) - Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) announced a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $465 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $928 million, or $1.62 per share, last year.

Sun Life Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $465 Mln. vs. $928 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.84 vs. $1.62 last year.

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