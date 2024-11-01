Sun Hung Kai Properties Announces Director Retirement

Sun Hung Kai Properties (HK:0016) has released an update.

Sun Hung Kai Properties announces the retirement of Executive Director Albert Lau, who will step down to focus on personal commitments, effective November 2024. This decision leads to the withdrawal of a resolution regarding his re-election at the upcoming AGM. Despite this change, all other resolutions will proceed as planned at the meeting.

