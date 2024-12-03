News & Insights

Sun Hing Vision Announces Leadership Transition

December 03, 2024 — 06:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sun Hing Vision Group Holdings Limited (HK:0125) has released an update.

Sun Hing Vision Group Holdings Limited has announced a key leadership change, with Mr. Kam Wing Kwok resigning as Company Secretary and Authorized Representative effective December 4, 2024, to pursue personal interests. He will be succeeded by Ms. Mok Sim Wa, an accomplished professional with over 20 years of experience in auditing, accounting, and financial management. The company acknowledges Mr. Kam’s contributions and extends a warm welcome to Ms. Mok.

