Sun Country Airlines resumed with a Neutral at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Catherine O’Brien resumed coverage of Sun Country Airlines (SNCY) with a Neutral rating and $17 price target The firm expects continued margin expansion into 2025 saying better pilot staffing would allow for more peak capacity to be flown in Q1 of 2025 at the passenger business.

