News & Insights

Stocks
SNCY

Sun Country Airlines resumed with a Neutral at Goldman Sachs

November 15, 2024 — 04:55 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Goldman Sachs analyst Catherine O’Brien resumed coverage of Sun Country Airlines (SNCY) with a Neutral rating and $17 price target The firm expects continued margin expansion into 2025 saying better pilot staffing would allow for more peak capacity to be flown in Q1 of 2025 at the passenger business.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SNCY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SNCY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.