News & Insights

Stocks

Sun Communities price target lowered to $135 from $147 at RBC Capital

November 07, 2024 — 09:51 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

RBC Capital lowered the firm’s price target on Sun Communities (SUI) to $135 from $147 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The REIT had one of the worst miss/guide-down quarters in memory, as the confluence of higher expenses, weaker transient/marina demand, hurricane impacts, and inability to flex expenses down quickly enough led to a 5% reduction in 2024 guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note. RBC is also cutting its FY24 FFO view by 30c to $6.79 and its FY25 FFO view by 53c to $7.03.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SUI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SUI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.