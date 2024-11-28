Sun Art Retail Group Considers Interim Dividend Decision

Sun Art Retail Group (HK:6808) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Sun Art Retail Group has scheduled a board meeting for December 10, 2024, to discuss the potential declaration of an interim dividend for the period ending September 30, 2024. The decision, initially postponed, will be revisited, and details will be announced following the meeting. Investors are advised to remain cautious as the outcome is yet uncertain.

For further insights into HK:6808 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.