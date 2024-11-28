News & Insights

Sun Art Retail Group Considers Interim Dividend Decision

November 28, 2024 — 06:08 am EST

Sun Art Retail Group (HK:6808) has released an update.

Sun Art Retail Group has scheduled a board meeting for December 10, 2024, to discuss the potential declaration of an interim dividend for the period ending September 30, 2024. The decision, initially postponed, will be revisited, and details will be announced following the meeting. Investors are advised to remain cautious as the outcome is yet uncertain.

