Sun Art Retail Gains Approval for Employee Benefit Changes

November 12, 2024 — 08:37 am EST

Sun Art Retail Group (HK:6808) has released an update.

Sun Art Retail Group’s recent extraordinary general meeting saw a significant majority approve amendments to its employee trust benefit schemes, reflecting a strong shareholder backing. With 94.44% of votes in favor of the changes, the company is set to implement the revised Auchan and RT-Mart schemes immediately. This move highlights Sun Art’s commitment to enhancing employee benefits and aligning with shareholder interests.

Tags

Stocks
