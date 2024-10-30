News & Insights

Stocks
SMMT

Summit Therapeutics reports Q3 EPS (5c), consensus (7c)

October 30, 2024 — 08:02 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

“With the recent financing in September 2024 providing us $235M we have strengthened our cash balance to extend our cash runway” said Manmeet S. Soni, Summit’s Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. “Our cash balance at quarter end aggregating to $487M provides us enough cash to continue to invest in the ivonescimab trials planned to be expanded and initiated in 2025.” Aggregate cash and cash equivalents, and short-term investments were approximately $487M and $186.2M at September 30 and December 31, 2023, respectively. In September 2024, we closed a private financing of $235 million with multiple leading biotech institutional investors and insiders.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SMMT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SMMT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.