Summit Minerals Sees Progress in Brazilian Projects

October 28, 2024 — 05:57 pm EDT

Summit Minerals Limited (AU:SUM) has released an update.

Summit Minerals Limited is advancing its Brazilian projects with significant progress at the Equador Niobium and Tantalum Project, including the completion of bulk sampling and ongoing environmental studies. The company has also begun initial exploration at the newly acquired Barra Lithium Project, with plans for scout drilling to assess mineralization. These developments highlight Summit’s strategic efforts to enhance their mineral prospects in Brazil.

