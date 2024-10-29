Summit Materials upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays analyst Adam Seiden upgraded Summit Materials (SUM) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $52, up from $45. The firm cites a combination of fundamentals and the recent Quikrete offer for the upgrade. Between near-term synergy potential and portfolio optimization in the coming years, “there’s a path to differentiated outperformance,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. Barclays says that while cement price has been weak for ocean-born markets, it has been more stable than anticipated.
