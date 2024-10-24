Summit Materials approached about takeover by Quikrete, Bloomberg says

Quikrete Holdings has approached Summit Materials (SUM) about a potential takeover, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg’s Aaron Kirchfeld and Crystal Tse. The building materials maker is working with advisers as it pursues a bid for Summit, the sources are reported to have said.

