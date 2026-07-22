Summit Bank Profit Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - Summit Bank (SBKO.OB) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $4.13 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $3.33 million, or $0.42 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.4% to $15.05 million from $14.01 million last year.

Summit Bank earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.13 Mln. vs. $3.33 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.52 vs. $0.42 last year. -Revenue: $15.05 Mln vs. $14.01 Mln last year.

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