Summit Announces Agreement to be Acquired by Quikrete for $11.5B

Summit Materials, Inc. SUM has announced that will be acquired by Quikrete Holdings, Inc. for $11.5 billion (including debt), which highlights $52.50 per share in cash.



The company stated that the acquisition agreement will deliver significant, immediate and certain cash value to its shareholders. Also, it believes that this transaction will offer opportunities for its employees and customers.



Upon the announcement, the SUM stock lost 1.8% during the trading hours and edged down 0.1% in the after-hours on Monday.

Details of SUM’s Agreement With Quikrete

The strategic transaction will amalgamate Summit’s aggregates, cement and ready-mix concrete businesses with Quikrete's concrete and cement-based products business. This will result in a vertically integrated North American construction materials solutions provider.



The transaction price represents about 36% premium to Summit's unaffected 90-day volume weighted average price and an approximately 29% premium to its unaffected share price. This combination was collaboratively approved by the board of directors of Summit and Quikrete.



The closure of the acquisition is expected in the first half of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. After being acquired by Quikrete, Summit will become its privately held subsidiary and its common stock will no longer be traded on the NYSE.

SUM Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of this producer of aggregates and cement have gained 30.1% in the past three months, outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry’s 13.6% growth. The company’s prospects are strengthened by its disciplined portfolio optimization approach, asset-light principles and value pricing strategy.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The improving trend is clear from SUM’s estimate revision trend as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter and 2024 earnings per share (EPS) indicates 35.5% and 3.8% year-over-year growth. The company also delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.1%, on average.

SUM’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Summit currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Here are some better-ranked stocks from the Construction sector.



Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.5%, on average. Shares of STRL have risen 55.6% in the past six months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STRL’s 2024 sales and earnings per share (EPS) implies an increase of 9% and 33.3%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.



Louisiana-Pacific Corporation LPX currently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1. LPX delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 30.7%, on average. The stock has gained 31.9% in the past six months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LPX’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 12.7% and 72.1%, respectively, from a year ago.



MasTec, Inc. MTZ presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. MTZ delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 40.2%, on average. The stock has gained 29.6% in the past six months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTZ’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 1.9% and 84.3%, respectively, from a year ago.

