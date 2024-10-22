News & Insights

Summi Group Strengthens Board with New Director Appointment

October 22, 2024 — 07:41 am EDT

Summi (Group) Holdings Limited (HK:0756) has released an update.

Summi (Group) Holdings Limited has announced a shift in its board, with Mr. Zhong Shuirong stepping down and Mr. Pang Wai Ho joining as an independent non-executive director and chairman of key committees. Mr. Pang brings over a decade of experience in accounting and corporate governance, promising a robust addition to the company’s leadership. This change is effective from October 22, 2024, and reflects Summi’s strategic efforts to strengthen its governance framework.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

