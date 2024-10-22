Summi Group Strengthens Board with New Director Appointment

Summi (Group) Holdings Limited (HK:0756) has released an update.

Summi (Group) Holdings Limited has announced a shift in its board, with Mr. Zhong Shuirong stepping down and Mr. Pang Wai Ho joining as an independent non-executive director and chairman of key committees. Mr. Pang brings over a decade of experience in accounting and corporate governance, promising a robust addition to the company’s leadership. This change is effective from October 22, 2024, and reflects Summi’s strategic efforts to strengthen its governance framework.

