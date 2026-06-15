Summer Is Coming–But There's No End in Sight for This Crypto Winter

The crypto market is currently in the midst of a prolonged downturn as investor appetite for risky alts like Bitcoin (BTC) has dried up since the coin hit its all-time high (ATH) on Oct. 6, 2025.

Since then, the largest coin—with a market cap of $1.23 trillion—has lost around half its value and is holding on to the psychological $60,000 level by a thread.

For crypto enthusiasts, the good news is that Bitcoin has successfully retested that level on numerous occasions since February. The bad news is that the macro environment that has led to the current crypto winter remains firmly in place, and there is likely more pain ahead before the market finds firm footing.

How the Fourth Crypto Winter Came to Be

On paper, a $1.23 trillion market cap seems prolific. But at BTC’s peak in October, its market cap was approaching $2.5 trillion. For context, that made it larger than any company in the S&P 500 save for Magnificent Seven members NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).

But the very same market rotation that saw the Nasdaq correct from its ATH in October 2025 has similarly afflicted Bitcoin, and with it the rest of the crypto market. Traders rotated into sectors and assets that they believed offered superior value. That risk-off strategy benefited emerging markets, underappreciated S&P 500 sectors like industrials and materials, as well as fixed-income securities, with bonds offering shelter to investors seeking yield and stability.

At the same time, investors looking to maintain risk-on strategies have found homes in the latest development in the AI trade: a global memory chip shortage. With AI stocks continuing to dominate the growth-focused narrative, Bitcoin and the spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track it have seen heavy selling. For the week ending June 6, spot Bitcoin ETFs saw $1.72 billion in net outflows—the most since February 2025.

Regardless of macro conditions, crypto winters are recurring functions of distinct market cycles. After extended rallies that result in ATHs, Bitcoin historically corrects more severely than its equity market counterparts. But with the historical crypto bear markets often lasting around 13 months, more losses are likely.

Bitcoin’s Slump Has Spilled Into the Equities Market

The fallout hasn’t been limited to the crypto market. Stocks and ETFs with direct or indirect exposure to Bitcoin have fared just as poorly. The most famous of those, perhaps, is Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR).

Originally a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software, the company’s rebrand from MicroStrategy included an all-in pivot to crypto that resulted in it becoming the world’s largest publicly traded Bitcoin treasury.

Currently, Strategy holds more than 845,000 BTC, or more than 4% of the entire global supply.

While that strategy is ideal in a bullish crypto market, it has been devastating for MSTR investors who have, alongside Bitcoin’s crash, seen their shares lose more than 18% in 2026 and more than 65% over the past year. To put that into perspective, at MSTR’s 52-week high in July 2025, the stock hit $457.22. On June 12, MSTR closed at $123.97.

The company has taken advantage of the crypto winter, adding 1,550 BTC on June 8 amid Bitcoin’s depressed prices. But the acquisition cost of Strategy’s original holdings are estimated to be around $64 billion. At today’s market price, they have devalued to $52 billion.

Bitcoin spot ETFs have suffered as well, given the aforementioned outflows they’ve experienced. Funds like the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ: IBIT) and the ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA: BITO) have dropped around 51% and 63%, respectively, from their 52-week highs.

The Silver Lining: Why This Crypto Winter May Be Less Severe

This current cycle marks the fourth crypto winter since digital currencies evolved from a mere fad into aglobal marketthat warranted everyday investors’ attention. And while all four have occurred within the past decade—something that has become expected given the asset class’s inherently volatile nature—each iteration has been followed by an exponentially more pronounced recovery that has seen Bitcoin hit new ATHs.

Moreover, Bitcoin’s drawdowns during each cycle have proven to become increasingly less severe:

During the first crypto winter from 2014–2015, the price of BTC plummeted from its peak of around $1,200 to around $170, good for a loss of roughly 86%.

From 2017–2018, BTC saw a peak-to-trough decline from $19,800 to $3,200, or 84%.

During the 2021–2022 crypto winter, BTC fell from nearly $69,000 to about $15,500, a decline of roughly 77%.

Based on previous cycles, it is reasonable to conclude that while the current crypto winter is likely to extend deeper into 2026, Bitcoin’s losses very likely may be lower than during previous bear markets. Much of that can be attributed to the fact that the crypto market’s structure has significantly evolved. While highly speculative altcoins have seen outsized losses, Bitcoin has been cushioned by institutional adoption and ETF inflows like those exhibited by BITO.

That fund has seen institutional buying outpace selling every quarter since Q3 FY2024, and over the past 12 months, inflows of nearly $182 million have easily surpassed outflows of just over $37 million. That pattern is even more discernible for IBIT, which over the same period has seen inflows of $6.6 billion against outflows of less than $2 billion, with institutional buying surpassing selling in all but one quarter since the ETF’s inception in Q1 FY2024.

Importantly, while demand is currently light given Bitcoin’s dramatic price correction, long-term crypto holders can—like Strategy—view the current downturn as a buying opportunity with the expectations that prices will recover, allowing BTC to once again challenge its ATH of $126,198.07 from October 2025.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.