Summa Silver to Expand Drilling in Nevada

Summa Silver Corp (TSE:SSVR) has released an update.
Summa Silver Corp is set to launch a new drill program in December to explore the promising eastern extension of the Tonopah Mining District in Nevada, focusing on significant silver-gold mineralization at the Ruby discovery. The company has secured funding for the 7,000-meter drilling initiative, highlighting its commitment to uncovering high-grade silver opportunities in this historic district. With a rich history of silver production, the potential extension of the Tonopah district presents exciting growth prospects for investors.
