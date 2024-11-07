Summa Silver to Expand Drilling in Nevada

Summa Silver Corp (TSE:SSVR) has released an update.

Summa Silver Corp is set to launch a new drill program in December to explore the promising eastern extension of the Tonopah Mining District in Nevada, focusing on significant silver-gold mineralization at the Ruby discovery. The company has secured funding for the 7,000-meter drilling initiative, highlighting its commitment to uncovering high-grade silver opportunities in this historic district. With a rich history of silver production, the potential extension of the Tonopah district presents exciting growth prospects for investors.

For further insights into TSE:SSVR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.