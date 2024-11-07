News & Insights

Summa Silver to Expand Drilling in Nevada

November 07, 2024 — 07:55 am EST

Summa Silver Corp (TSE:SSVR) has released an update.

Summa Silver Corp is set to launch a new drill program in December to explore the promising eastern extension of the Tonopah Mining District in Nevada, focusing on significant silver-gold mineralization at the Ruby discovery. The company has secured funding for the 7,000-meter drilling initiative, highlighting its commitment to uncovering high-grade silver opportunities in this historic district. With a rich history of silver production, the potential extension of the Tonopah district presents exciting growth prospects for investors.

