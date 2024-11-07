Sumitomo Rubber to Dissolve US Subsidiary Amid Profit Challenges

Sumitomo Rubber Industries (JP:5110) has released an update.

Sumitomo Rubber Industries has decided to cease production and dissolve its US subsidiary, Sumitomo Rubber USA, due to ongoing profitability challenges. The company will transfer its tire research and development operations to another subsidiary, while maintaining its sales structure in North America. This move is part of a broader strategy to refocus resources and strengthen future growth.

For further insights into JP:5110 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.