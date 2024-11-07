News & Insights

Stocks

Sumitomo Rubber to Dissolve US Subsidiary Amid Profit Challenges

November 07, 2024 — 09:27 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sumitomo Rubber Industries (JP:5110) has released an update.

Sumitomo Rubber Industries has decided to cease production and dissolve its US subsidiary, Sumitomo Rubber USA, due to ongoing profitability challenges. The company will transfer its tire research and development operations to another subsidiary, while maintaining its sales structure in North America. This move is part of a broader strategy to refocus resources and strengthen future growth.

For further insights into JP:5110 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SMTUF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.