Sumitomo Pharma Reports Significant Forex Losses

October 30, 2024 — 12:52 am EDT

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co (JP:4506) has released an update.

Sumitomo Pharma Co. has reported significant finance costs due to foreign exchange losses totaling 21,479 million yen for the first half of the fiscal year, driven by currency fluctuations affecting its overseas liabilities. Despite these losses, the company maintains its financial forecasts, signaling confidence amid volatile market conditions.

