Sumitomo Mistui reports 5.06% passive stake in Roku

In a regulatory filing, Sumitomo Mitsui Group disclosed a 5.06% stake in Roku (ROKU), representing 6,451,262 shares. The filing does not allow for activism. Shares of Roku are up 5.8% in afternoon trading.

