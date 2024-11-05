Sumitomo Mistui reports 5.06% passive stake in Roku

In a regulatory filing, Sumitomo Mitsui Group disclosed a 5.06% stake in Roku (ROKU), representing 6,451,262 shares. The filing does not allow for activism. Shares of Roku are up 5.8% in afternoon trading.
