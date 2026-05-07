Suburban Propane Partners LP Q2 Sales Decline

(RTTNews) - Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH) revealed earnings for second quarter of $137.54 million

The company's earnings came in at $137.54 million, or $2.06 per share. This compares with $137.12 million, or $2.10 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.5% to $491.14 million from $525.25 million last year.

Suburban Propane Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $137.54 Mln. vs. $137.12 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.06 vs. $2.10 last year. -Revenue: $491.14 Mln vs. $525.25 Mln last year.

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